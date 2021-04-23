Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 181,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.5% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 20,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.