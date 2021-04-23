Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $332,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 25.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,758,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 7,939.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $175,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,096.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.50, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $595.03 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,146.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,137.30. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,325.36.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.