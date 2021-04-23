Cullinan Associates Inc. Invests $455,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.24.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $96.91.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

