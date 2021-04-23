Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 867 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB opened at $296.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.09 and a 200-day moving average of $275.16. The company has a market capitalization of $844.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.82 and a 1-year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total transaction of $20,615,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.03.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

