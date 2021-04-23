Cullinan Associates Inc. Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,764 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6,128.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,193,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

