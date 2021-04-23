Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 569,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,337,000 after buying an additional 34,006 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

Shares of EMR opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $93.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average of $81.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

