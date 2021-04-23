Cumberland Advisors Inc. Acquires 595 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,294. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.74 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

