Cumberland Advisors Inc. Has $25.42 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $25,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 618.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XAR traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $126.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,508. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $72.32 and a 52-week high of $129.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.19.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.