Cumberland Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $54.05. 156,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,395,932. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $247.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

