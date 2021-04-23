Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of CRIS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. 16,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $13.44.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Curis will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of Curis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $25,021.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Curis by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth $19,182,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Curis by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Curis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,598,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 53,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth $12,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

