CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

CVB Financial stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53. CVB Financial has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CVB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

