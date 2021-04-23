D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $91.00. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

DHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.24.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $96.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after buying an additional 375,846 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 275,803 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.