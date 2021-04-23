DA Davidson Comments on Simmons First National Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $28.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.01. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $1,553,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

