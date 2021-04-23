DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $6.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.63.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

TSCO stock opened at $188.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $191.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,083,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,717,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,488,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

