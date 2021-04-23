Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $313.27

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $313.27 and traded as low as $308.65. Daily Journal shares last traded at $315.94, with a volume of 4,188 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $426.96 million, a PE ratio of 105.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DJCO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 327.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Daily Journal in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 483.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

