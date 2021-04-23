Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Issues Earnings Results

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

NYSE:DHR traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.78. 3,561,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,458. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.08. Danaher has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $259.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Danaher alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.