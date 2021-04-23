Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Danaos in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.81.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.72. Danaos has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $57.64.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.48 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Danaos will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $3,802,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $1,161,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $5,441,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $909,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

