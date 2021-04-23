Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.77 ($71.49).

BN stock opened at €59.68 ($70.21) on Wednesday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.78.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

