Daren Shaw Sells 375 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daren Shaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Daren Shaw sold 1,625 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $143,211.25.

On Friday, January 29th, Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $50,500.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Daren Shaw sold 875 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $74,541.25.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,327,000 after buying an additional 268,932 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,825,000 after buying an additional 420,751 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 539.6% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,542,000 after buying an additional 1,038,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,448,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after buying an additional 316,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

