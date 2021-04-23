David B. Weinstock Sells 2,000 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,162.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ESNT opened at $50.50 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $51.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

