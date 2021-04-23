Defender Capital LLC. Takes $208,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $217.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

