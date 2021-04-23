DeFinition (DZI) Achieves Market Cap of $2.10 Million

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. DeFinition has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $1,081.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFinition has traded down 51.4% against the US dollar. One DeFinition coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001800 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00062435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.00272984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004100 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00024966 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $323.15 or 0.00647839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,867.63 or 0.99972710 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.56 or 0.01027569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFinition Coin Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi. DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

DeFinition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFinition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFinition using one of the exchanges listed above.

