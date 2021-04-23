Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 834,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,213,414. Ford Motor has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $13.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of -298.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

