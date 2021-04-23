Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases 207,200 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,618.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,200 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 224,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,776,000 after acquiring an additional 56,114 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,245,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,502,000 after acquiring an additional 405,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 139,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,456,043. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.35. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CLSA started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

