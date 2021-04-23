Deltec Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,530 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 0.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,922. The company has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.51. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

