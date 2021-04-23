Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 36,000 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 64.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after buying an additional 7,894,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $132,892,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,190,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 737,487 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 568,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,732,000 after purchasing an additional 390,389 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $15,112,600. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.68. 36,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,355. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $106.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

