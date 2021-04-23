Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

DENN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist cut shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denny’s from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised shares of Denny’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.11.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.57, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $128,904.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

