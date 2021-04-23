Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. Design Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.