Desire (DSR) Price Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Desire has a total market cap of $20,320.80 and $8,340.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Desire has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Desire coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Desire Coin Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Desire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

