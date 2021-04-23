Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $92.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Church & Dwight from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.50.

NYSE CHD opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Church & Dwight by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 368,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

