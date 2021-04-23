Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Price Target to $13.00

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.75.

NYSE:CLI opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66. Mack-Cali Realty has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 345,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,369,345.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,806.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 907,963 shares of company stock valued at $13,714,256. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,050,000 after buying an additional 858,129 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 70,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,213,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,881,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

