Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ipsen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Ipsen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ipsen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Ipsen stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.19.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

