Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get ASM International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.25. 449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736. ASM International has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $323.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.58.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.