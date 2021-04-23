Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLAKY shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Commerzbank cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLAKY opened at $12.72 on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 60.12% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. Analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

