DEX Achieves Market Cap of $6.24 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 30.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One DEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. DEX has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEX has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00067360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00019363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00092175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00053653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $336.48 or 0.00669684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.14 or 0.07798029 BTC.

About DEX

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

