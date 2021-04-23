DFI.Money (YFII) Market Capitalization Achieves $84.59 Million

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $84.59 million and $165.31 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DFI.Money coin can currently be purchased for about $2,191.75 or 0.04449317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00065540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00018090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00091356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.15 or 0.00676306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,877.28 or 0.07870966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii.

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.