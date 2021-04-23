Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,639 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after purchasing an additional 258,833 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Diageo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Diageo by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,285 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Diageo by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 108,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 488,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,289,000 after purchasing an additional 30,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $182.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $183.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several research firms have commented on DEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

