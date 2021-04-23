DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 108,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,212,044 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.58.

DRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 2.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 305,470 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 247.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,245 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 116.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 189,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 101,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.