Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DRNA. Truist increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of DRNA stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $28.87. 10,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,443. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $30.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. The business had revenue of $40.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 21,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $540,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,529. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.