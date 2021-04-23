Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Down 4.8% Following Insider Selling

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.01. 14,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 810,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

Specifically, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $215,031.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at $771,676.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,904 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $147,070.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,529. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. The company had revenue of $40.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

