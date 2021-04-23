DIGG Market Capitalization Reaches $34.69 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $39,561.81 or 0.78280939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $34.69 million and $147,191.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DIGG has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00063610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00267402 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003944 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00025893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.94 or 0.00648898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,265.22 or 0.99459768 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $518.72 or 0.01026390 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 877 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO.

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

