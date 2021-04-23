Digiliti Money Group (OTCMKTS:DGLT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Digiliti Money Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGLT)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Digiliti Money Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 4,293 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Digiliti Money Group (OTCMKTS:DGLT)

Digiliti Money Group, Inc provides technology solutions and services to the financial services industry. It offers remote deposit capture technology and related services to banks, credit unions, and other types of financial institutions or financial service organizations. The company was formerly known as Cachet Financial Solutions, Inc and changed its name to Digiliti Money Group, Inc in April 2017.

