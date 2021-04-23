Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Decreased by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 2.2% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DLR traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,447. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.62 and a 200 day moving average of $140.88. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,629 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.22.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

