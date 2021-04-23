Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $163.00 at Mizuho

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.22.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $149.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,629. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

