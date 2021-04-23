DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.20.

DOCN stock opened at $42.55 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $46.35.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc bought 2,127,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

