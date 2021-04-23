Digitex Futures Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Digitex Futures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00068253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00019127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00092561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.65 or 0.00670594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00052228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.79 or 0.07934538 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.