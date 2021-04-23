Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $33,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,252 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after purchasing an additional 201,755 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,493,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 568,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,045,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,922,000 after buying an additional 197,405 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $15,112,600 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $94.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $106.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

