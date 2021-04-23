Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,501,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,372 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.02% of Green Plains worth $32,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Green Plains by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Green Plains by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Green Plains by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $478.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. Analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.