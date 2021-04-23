Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $34.34 Million Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 335,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,386 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $34,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $127.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.81. The company has a market cap of $865.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $170.98.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $130.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. Research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 10,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $1,416,464.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,538,081.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $83,493.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,750. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

