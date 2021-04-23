Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,987 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Weibo were worth $35,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.70. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CLSA boosted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

